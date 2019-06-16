Bland Brazil get the boos

SAO PAULO • Brazil won their Copa America opener but the post-mortem of the 3-0 win over Bolivia was as much about the lack of atmosphere as the lacklustre display.

The 46,342 crowd at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium, which was 70 per cent full, were not impressed and booed the team off after a goal-less first half in the Group A match on Friday.

Coach Tite admitted the players heard the boos and said it was not realistic to expect fans to cheer a team who were not playing well.

"We felt it," he said. "When you sometimes don't produce, then don't expect the fans to understand. They will boo.

"When you pass the ball along the back, from full-back to central defender to goalkeeper, they will boo. We need to understand. If we get forward and create chances then they will applaud."

The build-up to the Copa had been dominated by Neymar's woes - firstly, when he was accused of rape by a Brazilian model, and then when he damaged ankle ligaments in a friendly last week, forcing him out of the tournament.

In white shirts for the first time in more than 60 years in tribute to the 1919 Brazil side who won their first South American title, the home side huffed and puffed but rarely threatened.

If Brazil's first-half performance was anything to go by, the Paris Saint-Germain star was sorely missed. But Philippe Coutinho's brace at least silenced the jeers that met the team at the interval.

The Barcelona player scored from a video assistant referee-reviewed penalty early after the break to liven up the atmosphere, and added a close-range header three minutes later.

Even then, they lacked ideas and urgency until forward Everton Soares netted five minutes from time to seal the win.

"Whistles are part of the game, the fans want us to win and play well, so that's why they jeer," said Coutinho on Brazil's SportTV.

"We always want their support but we're focused on the objective, which is the match.

"The important thing is to stay focused and get the win."

Bolivia were also toothless at the other end after starting brightly.

"We've got to be honest, Brazil beat us and beat us well," said their coach Eduardo Villegas.

While crowds in the two big cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are known to be notoriously fickle, Brazil captain Dani Alves hopes the fans would support the team more in Bahia on Tuesday against Venezuela.

"This is normal in Sao Paulo, there are lot of fans of clubs so it's always complicated playing here, but we showed personality," he said.

"There was even a moment when Tite shouted and you could hear it out on the pitch.

"It's different in Bahia. People miss the Brazil team, and the energy that we bring.

"For sure, things will be more animated than here."

