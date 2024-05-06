Blackstenius bags brace as Arsenal stun Man City 2-1 in WSL

MANCHESTER, England - A superb late brace by substitute Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Manchester City that re-ignited the Women's Super League on Sunday, throwing a lifeline to Chelsea in a title race that had appeared to be done and dusted.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes conceded defeat in the league after her stuttering side's 4-3 loss to Liverpool in midweek, but Sunday's result gives the Blues a glimmer of hope as the season reaches its climax.

With 21 of their 22 league games played, City top the standings on 52 points, five ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have two games in hand and take on already-relegated Bristol City later on Sunday.

Lauren Hemp, who recently signed a three-year contract extension at City, broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a superb turn and shot that caught Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger off guard and flew into the net.

City then made the mistake of taking their foot off the gas in the second half, and Sweden striker Blackstenius came off the bench to stun the home crowd, scoring the equaliser in the 89th minute before bagging the winner three minutes later.

Manchester United's preparations for next week's FA Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur suffered a blow as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool, a day after Spurs came back from going two goals down in the opening 15 minutes to draw 2-2 at Everton.

Also on Saturday, Alisha Lehmann got the only goal of the game as Aston Villa won 1-0 away to Brighton & Hove Albion. REUTERS