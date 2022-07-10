Bittersweet point helps no one

Tampines Rovers and Balestier Khalsa each picked up a point from their Singapore Premier League (SPL) encounter yesterday, but both sides probably left the pitch at Toa Payoh Stadium kicking themselves after a 2-2 draw.

For Tampines, the game against an out-of-form Balestier side presented a glorious opportunity to get back to winning ways. Heading into the game, the Stags had lost three of their last four SPL games after suffering just one defeat in their first eight matches this term.

But the Tigers, who were in even worse form - six losses in their last seven games - tore the script up with two goals in the first half, only to throw that advantage away in the second period.

Both coaches felt the point was bittersweet. Balestier's Akbar Nawas said: "I was hoping we would get a third goal but I'm happy we didn't concede ourselves, because that has been the story of our season.

"So am I happy or sad? 50-50. I'm a little bit happy our strategy was working but we were just inconsistent defensively... Credit to Tampines for coming back."

His counterpart Gavin Lee said: "You're never happy when you go 2-0 down, but it is what it is, and ultimately the only thing we could do is control our own game.

"I'm pleased with our play for the majority of the game, but am I also disappointed? Yes."

Ignatius Ang opened the scoring for Balestier after pouncing on a defensive mistake in the seventh minute.

Tampines struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities to equalise, and their troubles deepened in the 39th minute, when Shuhei Hoshino fired a low shot from more than 20 metres that arrowed into the bottom corner.

Hoshino had to make a goal-line clearance at the other end to preserve the 2-0 lead at the break, but Balestier still conceded just seven minutes after the restart.

In-form Tampines striker Boris Kopitovic, who cut an isolated figure in the first half, was played through on goal by Zehrudin Mehmedovic, and made no mistake for his 16th goal in 13 games.

The Stags drew level 11 minutes later, when a slick move saw Mehmedovic, Yasir Hanapi, Kopitovic and Taufik Suparno link up for Taufik to put the finishing touch on the equaliser.

It proved to be the last clear opportunity for either side, who failed to find the quality or moment of inspiration required for a winner, despite no lack of effort.

In yesterday's other game, league leaders Lion City Sailors drew 1-1 with Hougang United.

Kristijan Krajcek put Hougang in front in the 66th minute before Song Ui-young equalised for the Sailors five minutes later.

The Sailors had won nine of their last 10 matches before last night's game, only dropping points in a 2-1 defeat by second-placed Albirex Niigata. Despite the draw, the Sailors still extended their lead at the top of the SPL to seven points, following Albirex's 2-1 reverse to Tanjong Pagar United on Friday night. The White Swans have 28 points but have played one game fewer.

ANALYSIS

For two struggling teams, a point may not seem to be much to shout about but both would have gleaned positives from the game.

Akbar's decision to drop experienced Balestier defenders Ensar Bruncevic and Delwinder Singh to the bench in place of Amer Hakeem, 23, and Aidil Johari, 19, was a gamble but the young pair were solid for most of the game, guided by mid-season signing Madhu Mohana, a former national defender.

They had a clear strategy to hit Tampines on the break through their three Japanese forwards and the game plan would have worked had they been more composed in the second half.

For Tampines, the resilience to claw back from two goals down and calmness after conceding early would have pleased Lee.

The bumpy pitch at Toa Payoh did not suit their passing style, but the Stags did enough in the second half to avoid another morale-sapping defeat.

Their immediate future does not look too bleak - they are still six points behind third-placed Tanjong Pagar but have two matches in hand over the Jaguars and a better goal difference.