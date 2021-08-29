Bitter-sweet taste for Amy in defeat

Expertly taking down Yuki Ichikawa's long ball on his chest in the seventh minute, Geylang International forward Amy Recha lashed home his 10th Singapore Premier League (SPL) goal of the season last night.

It took the Eagles level at 1-1 and, while they would eventually lose 3-2 to the Young Lions at Our Tampines Hub, the milestone was still meaningful for Amy.

It was the first time he reached double digits in his 11 seasons of professional football.

The 29-year-old is also the first local-born player to reach 10 goals this term.

He later told The Sunday Times: "It's mixed feelings because I would rather we have the three points.

"But I'm happy to contribute to the team with my goals. Other than my own hard work, it is really down to coach Noor Ali's guidance, my wife and teammates' support and the chemistry with players such as Barry Maguire, Matheus Moresche and Christopher van Huizen.

"It's all down to the small details - the coach's pep talk, Barry's guidance about positioning, and even the mini-wagers with the forwards where the loser in shooting drills buys coffee for the rest."

On the pitch, Amy has taken to Noor Ali's pressing philosophy, and off it, he has made the extra effort to buy gym equipment such as weights and treadmill to build his upper-body strength and stamina.

Noor Ali said: "I have seen him grow from the Geylang youth team, and he has never stopped working hard.

"He has been unlucky with injuries but he has built himself up again. The main difference this season is he has been more composed and clinical."

Amy's previous best was six goals in 2019. His performances have also impressed national coach Tatsuma Yoshida, who has called up the fleet-footed attacker for national team training this week.

"I hope to be able to continue this form, win my first cap, make the Suzuki Cup squad and make my family proud," said the former national youth footballer.

His strike was part of a dramatic match in which the Young Lions opened the scoring through Jacob Mahler's fourth-minute penalty, fell behind after Moresche also notched his 10th of the season from Amy's assist in the 56th minute, and then won with two late goals from Ilhan Fandi.

Young Lions midfielder Ryhan Stewart almost sparked a fracas when he goaded the home fans, and was shown a yellow card after the match.

The national Under-22 team remain bottom of the eight-team SPL with 13 points from 17 games. But they trail Balestier Khalsa, who lost 4-0 to league leaders Albirex Niigata at Jurong East yesterday, on just goal difference.

The Eagles are sixth on 16 points.