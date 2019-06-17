'Bitter' Messi rallies troops

SALVADOR • After a dreadful World Cup campaign in Russia during which Argentina barely scraped through the group stage before losing in the second round to eventual champions France, La Albiceleste have faced heavy criticism from former players, fans and pundits alike.

The brickbats only intensified on Saturday as Lionel Scaloni's team got their Copa America bid off to the worst possible start, slumping to a 2-0 Group B defeat by Colombia despite dominating the second half.

Argentina had entered the tournament with genuine hopes of reaching their third straight final but, on the evidence at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, they look no closer to ending their 26-year title drought.

Goals from substitute forwards Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata in the final 20 minutes gave Colombia their first competitive victory over their neighbours in 12 years, leaving opposition skipper Lionel Messi with a "bitter feeling".

The Barcelona forward, who missed arguably the best chance of the match after heading wide when David Ospina's save fell kindly into his path, said: "We didn't want to start this way, but now, we have to lift our heads and keep going.

"In the first half, we retreated a little and were holding on but, in the second, we really opened up.

"Whenever you lose, it's hard for us, we usually take it badly. Now we have to think about Paraguay (on Wednesday). We'll take it as a lesson for the upcoming games. We continue to depend on ourselves."

While Argentina can still make the quarter-finals with Group B games against Paraguay and guests Qatar, the Asian champions, to come, Scaloni knows his players have to "adapt to cycles within the game" and learn how to capitalise when they are on top.

However, the former Deportivo La Coruna defender, who took over after Jorge Sampaoli left following their World Cup failure, insisted his that side "were good", before pinning the upset on the "lamentable" pitch, which was cut up.

He said: "This could've been a lot better for a first game, for these kinds of players. It is a shame. I don't want to know how this pitch would be after two or three games."

But, while the playing conditions were far from pristine, Colombia were still good value for the win, with coach Carlos Queiroz hailing his players' collective effort and for "controlling Messi a bit".

The Portuguese, who took over in February after leaving his position with Iran following the conclusion of the Asian Cup, said: "Colombia as a team was the best player on the pitch. We played with a lot of discipline, concentration, responsibility. Players with the quality of James (Rodriguez) and (Radamel) Falcao helped us a lot in this organisation."

Colombia next face Qatar in Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

