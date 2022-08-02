Birmingham bronzes add to rugby gloom in Auckland

LONDON • The pervasive gloom hanging over New Zealand rugby grew a little thicker over the weekend, as the nation's stranglehold over the Commonwealth Games' sevens was broken in Birmingham.

With the All Blacks' woes looming large back home after their shock Test series loss to Ireland last month, the men and women's sevens teams had hoped to boost the country by retaining their gold medals from the Gold Coast Games in 2018.

Instead, the men's team - champions at every Games bar one leading into Birmingham - missed out on the final for the first time, courtesy of a 19-14 defeat by silver medallists Fiji on Sunday. The Pacific Islanders lost 31-7 to South Africa in the showpiece match.

The women were defeated 17-12 in the semi-finals by Australia, who went on to beat Fiji 22-12 for the title.

The Kiwis on Sunday rallied to win the bronze, with the men beating Australia 26-12 and the women easing past Canada 19-12, but it was far from the colour they wanted, having arrived in Birmingham as two of the country's prime gold medal hopes.

"Gutted as," men's sevens captain Sam Dickson said. "It's going to hurt for a long time.

"It was all off our own mistakes, we had chances there to win it and control the game, and we just weren't good enough."

On making unwanted history by not reaching the final, his coach Clark Laidlaw added: "I'm not sure. Never had one before. We'll have to let it sink in. It's tough to take at the minute, but that is sevens."

Long seen as setting the benchmark in all formats of rugby, New Zealand are going through a rare rough patch, heaping pressure on the nation's high-performance bosses.

Three-time world champions the All Blacks have lost four of their last five Tests to slip to fourth in the world rankings, triggering a coaching shake-up and setting the alarm bells ringing a year from the World Cup in France.

The national women's programme has also been under the microscope in the lead-up to hosting the World Cup in October.

Long-serving coach Glenn Moore, who guided New Zealand's women to a fifth World Cup win in 2017, stepped down in acrimony in April after allegations of mistreatment from a player sparked a review into the team's culture.

