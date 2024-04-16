Bilbao's Garcia to retire following Copa del Rey triumph

Former Spain midfielder Raul Garcia will retire at the end of this season after nine years at Athletic Bilbao, the player said on Monday.

The 37-year-old has made 285 LaLiga appearances for Bilbao, scoring 64 goals. He scored during the penalty shootout in the Copa del Rey final earlier this month, helping Bilbao end their 40-year trophy drought.

Garcia was also at Atletico Madrid for eight years and won the league with them in 2013-14, having also won the Europa League in 2010. He played for Spain in two matches.

"You will leave your mark on the history of Atleti, Raul," Atletico said on social media. "Congratulations on everything you have achieved, legend." REUTERS