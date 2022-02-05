Bilbao deserve to reach semi-final: Ancelotti

MADRID • Real Madrid's hopes of clinching a Spanish domestic treble were dashed on Thursday as Athletic Bilbao scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to knock them out of the King's Cup.

Alejandro Berenguer picked up a stray pass from Casemiro before unleashing a fine curler to seal a shock 1-0 victory at San Mames, sending the hosts into their third consecutive King's Cup semi-final.

With Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla already out, Real were firm favourites to win the tournament, while in La Liga, they are in the driver's seat too, sitting four points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table.

Joining Bilbao in the last four are Real Betis, after they thrashed Real Sociedad 4-0, Valencia, who beat 10-man Cadiz 2-1, and Rayo Vallecano, after their 1-0 win over Mallorca.

For Bilbao, it would be particularly special, having been beaten in two successive King's Cup finals last year, the first being the delayed 2020 showpiece against Basque rivals Sociedad (1-0) and the second at the hands of Barcelona (4-0).

Last month, Bilbao were beaten 2-0 by Real in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, but this time, they gained revenge even though Carlo Ancelotti's men were nearly at full strength, except for Karim Benzema.

The visitors dearly missed the injured France striker as they lacked any real threat up front. It was a daunting reminder for Ancelotti of his lack of quality back-up options.

The 62-year-old Italian said: "We had the game under control and we could have had an opportunity to win in extra time, but they managed to score late and they deserved the win."

Asked why he opted to play Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo - both forwards looked jet-lagged after their midweek exertions on international duty with Brazil - instead of turning to fresh legs in Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, Ancelotti turned defensive.

"Other players also didn't play. Why you don't ask about them too?" said the former Chelsea boss, who has marginalised the pair since his appointment last summer.

"I'm not punishing anyone. They all have to compete to play."

