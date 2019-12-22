Big tasks for new bosses

LONDON • The best that could be said of yesterday's anti-climactic affair is that both Everton and Arsenal will be reasonably happy with a Premier League point apiece.

As openings of new eras go, with both Carlo Ancelotti - who was yesterday announced as the Toffees' new manager on a 41/2-year deal - and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta watching from the stands, it was worryingly underwhelming.

Everton had one of their most insipid performances of a below-average season, while Arsenal gave an adequate account of themselves but no more in the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

The bad news for Ancelotti is his team looked like they could play until Christmas without scoring. They failed to register a shot on target for the first time since Jan 1 last year.

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg told BT Sport: "I wanted to see people that would run and fight for the team. We can't rely on our name - we have to fight and do the dirty things.

"We could have won the game with the chances we had. But I loved the spirit we saw, that's what you need in the Premier League."

On his future at the Emirates, he added: "I've been told by the club they want me to stay but I will have a meeting with Mikel tomorrow and hopefully it's a good one."

0

Shots on target by Everton in a league home game for the first time since Jan 1, 2018. It was also Arsenal's first goalless draw in 77 league games, dating back to December 2017.

The Gunners fielded five players under 23 and it was a scrappy and forgettable first half that passed without a shot on target.

Both teams tried hard to impress the onlookers in the stands, but failed to come up with any effective attacking ideas or produce any moments of quality.

Everton dictated proceedings in the first half as Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the side-netting from a free kick and striker Cenk Tosun could not get any direction on a sharp low cross by Tom Davies.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb reflex save to deny a close-range effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shortly after the break before goal-mouth scramble nearly resulted in an own goal at the other end.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Newcastle 1 Palace 0 Norwich 1 Wolves 2 Villa 1 Southampton 3 Brighton 0 Sheffield Utd 1 Bournemouth 0 Burnley 1 Man City v Leicester Late kick-off TODAY Watford v Man United Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm Tottenham v Chelsea Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am All on Singtel TV & StarHub

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages with Arsenal packing their defence to deal with a flurry of Everton crosses into their penalty area.

Duncan Ferguson insisted his players had given a "fantastic performance", and he could not be more pleased with their efforts during his three-game unbeaten run as Everton's interim manager.

He told BT Sport: "We wanted three points, but I couldn't have asked more from the players. It was a bit scrappy, we were a bit leggy after Wednesday (the League Cup quarter-final loss to Leicester on penalties), but we fought it out, we got a point and a clean sheet."

Everton have taken five points from three tough games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal under Ferguson, and the results were praised by Ancelotti.

"I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much," he said. "The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him.

"Strong organisation, discipline, the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football. I'm pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward."

While there was a sense of optimism on Merseyside, the mood was more sombre for Arsenal, who have now won just once in their last 13 games in all competitions.

The rebuilding begins now, said defender Callum Chambers.

"Mikel wants us to be brave, take responsibility, work hard for each other. We'll be working hard on his philosophy this week in training."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE