Big Norwegian names to light up Women's Champions League final in Oslo

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STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 4 - OL Lyonnes and Barcelona set up a Women's Champions League final showdown, and with both sides boasting star players from Norway, the biggest winner is expected to be the nation's capital city of Oslo, which will host the final on May 23.

Led by Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg, Lyon came back from 2-1 down to beat holders Arsenal 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, who grew up a stone's throw from Ullevaal stadium where the final will be played, was instrumental as her side beat Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate to qualify for their sixth straight decider.

"It will be great to bring the team to Oslo and Norway! Now we will give everything we have at Ullevaal to win the club's ninth (title)," Hegerberg said in comments issued by the Norwegian FA on Monday.

The 30-year-old goal-poacher has played in seven of those nine deciders, winning six, and this year's game will pit her against long-time national team colleague Graham Hansen, who set up Barcelona's first goal in her side's second-leg win over Bayern on Sunday.

"I'm really looking forward to playing the final at Ullevaal! This will be a great experience, and it will be tough to face Lyon, who are a very good team," the 31-year-old winger said.

The two sides have met in the final on three previous occasions, with Lyon victorious in 2019 and 2022, while Barcelona won in 2024.

Hegerberg's side will also feature defender Ingrid Syrstad Engen, while Barcelona also have a second Norwegian on their books in the shape of teenage striker Martine Fenger.

For Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness, who played 73 times for the national team, the outcome of the two semi-finals could not have been better in terms of marketing the final to local fans.

"This final is much more than a single football match – it is a symbol of the power, growth and development of international women's football. We will create a weekend of activities for children and young people that will inspire the next generation of players throughout Norway," she said.

With Hegerberg and Engen facing off against Graham Hansen and a star-studded Barca side in the final, the FA president expects the final to be a record-breaker.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Barcelona and Lyon to Ullevaal Stadion, and setting an all-time attendance record for women's football on Norwegian soil," Klaveness said. REUTERS