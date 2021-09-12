'Big concern' for Nuno as 10-man Spurs sink 3-0

LONDON • Nuno Espirito Santo admitted it was a "big concern" after Crystal Palace ended 10-man Tottenham's perfect start to the Premier League season, as Wilfried Zaha's penalty and a late double from debutant Odsonne Edouard sealed a 3-0 win yesterday.

The Portuguese manager's side had Japhet Tanganga sent off for two bookings in quick succession in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Zaha ensured Palace took advantage of their numerical superiority when he netted from the spot after Ben Davies' handball.

Edouard came off the bench to wrap up the points with two goals on his debut following his £15 million (S$27.8 million) move from Celtic last month.

"We had a lot of obstacles to overcome. I think we were in control of the game in the first half. We didn't create much, but we didn't allow too much," said Nuno. "We spoke at half-time and the perspective was to improve, but it didn't happen.

"It is a big concern, we had enough quality and talent to play better. We didn't do it, credit to Palace, they were aggressive and they didn't allow too much time on the ball... In terms of offensive, much improvement is required."

Tottenham had started a campaign with three wins and three clean sheets for the first time in their 113-year league history.

But the north Londoners were unable to extend that run as they paid the price for a lacklustre display.

It was a sweet moment for Patrick Vieira, as the former Arsenal midfielder secured his first win as Palace boss at the expense of his old club's arch-rivals.

The Frenchman, who lost just two of 18 league games against Tottenham as a player, had failed to win any of his first four matches in all competitions since succeeding Roy Hodgson at Palace.

Tottenham were well below their best without Son Heung-min after the South Korea forward suffered a calf injury on international duty.

Nuno's men had another injury blow when England defender Eric Dier limped off early on.

"I think it was a really good team performance. We started the game quite well with a lot of energy," said Vieira. "We competed quite well, managing to win the ball quite high. I'm really pleased with that performance.

"Lately, we played some really good football but we couldn't win games. We wanted that win because it gives us confidence, that's the most important thing."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE