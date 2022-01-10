Big clubs avoid cup scare

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp yesterday returned to the dugout after sitting out his side's previous English Premier League game at Chelsea because of his positive Covid-19 test.

He handed 17-year-old academy midfielder Kaide Gordon his first FA Cup start and the teenager did not disappoint, becoming the second-youngest goalscorer for the club - just 51 days older than record-holder Ben Woodburn.

Shrewsbury took a shock lead in their FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield via Daniel Udoh, but Gordon got the equaliser and further goals by Fabinho (two) and substitute Roberto Firmino ensured a 4-1 win and passage to the next stage.

The Reds had an unfamiliar feel to them as academy players Max Woltman, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley all started alongside Gordon but Klopp has a talented group of youngsters coming through the pipeline.

Meanwhile in north London, for 73 minutes, Morecambe had shut out Tottenham, with Anthony O'Connor's first-half opener separating both sides. But the magic of the FA Cup was not to be for the third-tier English side.

It was always a losing battle once Spurs manager Antonio Conte decided to throw on Lucas Moura and Harry Kane in the 69th minute with the hosts equalising just five minutes later via Harry Winks, whose indirect free kick sailed over everyone, including Morecambe goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Two further goals from Moura and Kane, stemming from poor giveaways by the tiring visitors, ensured Conte's men moved into the next round, albeit not in the most convincing manner.

Elsewhere, West Ham defeated Leeds 2-0 at home courtesy of strikes by Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen, while Norwich ground out a 1-0 away win over third-tier Charlton and Wolverhampton Wanderers eased past Championship side Sheffield United 3-0.

On Saturday, Romelu Lukaku scored for Chelsea in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round thrashing of non-league Chesterfield - his first goal since upsetting manager Thomas Tuchel in an interview, during which he expressed his desire to return to Italian football.

Newcastle exited the competition after a 1-0 away upset by third-tier Cambridge, Everton squeezed past Hull 3-2, while non-league sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also advanced.

The fourth-round draw, which will be played from Feb 4-7, took place yesterday but the ties were not available by press time.

REUTERS