'Big brother' Lee relishes supporting Tanaka, Ilhan

Albirex Niigata's signing of Tadanari Lee late last year set tongues wagging in the local football fraternity.

How many goals would the ex-Japan and Southampton striker score in the Singapore Premier League (SPL)? Would the league be too easy for him?

How would a player, who has an Asian Cup and Asian Football Confederation Champions League winner's medal, adapt to the modest set-ups here?

Lee's quality, as expected, has shone through as Albirex head into a top-of-the-table clash with Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday, knowing a win will seal the title.

But it has not been a straightforward season for the 36-year-old.

He was sidelined by Covid-19 for two weeks in March, and then fractured his left collarbone in June.

In the nine matches since his July return, he has played a key role in Albirex's late flourish. They won six and drew three games, which has helped them snatch the initiative in the SPL title race.

But his role in the team's rise has been a supporting one - both literally as a playmaker pulling the strings behind in-form strikers Kodai Tanaka and Ilhan Fandi, and figuratively as a mentor to the two young players.

"Yes, I do see myself as a big brother to them," Lee told the Straits Times.

"I am very happy to be a conductor of the attack. I have a lot of experience that I believe I can share with the team through this role."

Tanaka, 22, is chasing the top-scorer award with 28 goals, one behind Tampines Rovers' Boris Kopitovic, who leads the chart. Ilhan, 19, has 15 goals this term.

Lee, who has 10 goals and nine assists, said of the duo: "They are young players and have a lot of potential. They can play at the highest level but they need to work hard to improve and be disciplined. For them, scoring many goals in the SPL is definitely a good experience and will be a good confidence boost. I look forward to seeing how far they can go and I will always be supporting them."

Asked if Tanaka and Ilhan have what it takes to play in Europe, Lee replied: "It's not impossible."

Ilhan, the third son of local legend Fandi Ahmad, said he was "grateful for the honour" of sharing training sessions and lining up for games with Lee.

"He's played at the highest level and knows what it takes to be a top player," said the teen.

"He has an eye for passes that is sometimes quite crazy. Before every game, he tells me 'Ilhan, I will look for you' and that always gives me a boost. Hopefully we can go on and get the job done and win the title together. That would be special."

Aside from Lee's exceptional vision on the pitch, Ilhan added he was stunned by his down-to-earth nature off it.

For instance, the decorated star - who earns a reported $12,000 a month - has no qualms getting down and dirty after training to scrub footballs, meticulously removing stains created by the black rubber on the astroturf, which is a routine for Albirex players.

Lee said he has enjoyed his stint here so much he hopes to extend his one-year deal by another season before calling time on his career. And despite his significantly higher-profile triumphs, Lee said an SPL winner's medal would be very meaningful to him.

He said: "I am here to contribute to Singapore football and help the younger players. Winning the title, too, would be special."

He stressed, however, that the crown is not in the bag yet and that Albirex cannot go into Friday's game simply aiming to avoid defeat. He said: "In my experience, what you have to do in this position is not change anything about how you prepare or play. That is the champion's habit."

Sazali Abdul Aziz