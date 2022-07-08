'Big bad Boris' on a rampage

He is so good because he is bad. That is what Tampines Rovers striker Boris Kopitovic thinks anyway.

The 27-year-old Montenegrin leads the Singapore Premier League (SPL) scorers' chart, having plundered 15 goals in 12 games.

He aims to keep that astonishing strike rate up as the Stags face Balestier Khalsa at the Toa Payoh Stadium tomorrow.

Kopitovic, a handful for defenders at 1.89m, told The Straits Times he has embraced the moniker "Big Bad Boris", which was bestowed on him by former SPL commentator Patrick Kinghorn.

"I heard it from when I scored in my first game for Tampines against (Indonesia's) Bali United (in the AFC Cup) - and I like it," said Kopitovic before a training session yesterday. "Off the field, my teammates will tell you I am a very positive and funny guy, but in the game... I think as a striker you have to be a little bit 'bad'. So I don't want this nickname to change."

Kopitovic's output this season is remarkable even considering his high standards - he scored 25 goals in 35 games over his first two seasons after signing for Tampines in 2020.

Aside from living up to his nickname, old-fashioned hard work has also helped.

"Four or five times every week, coach Gavin (Lee) will stay behind with me and a few other strikers for 30 minutes and we will work on finishing," he said.

Lee said Kopitovic has been a "top person" and a "willing learner" since he arrived at Tampines on the recommendation of Stags' assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin.

The coach also highlighted the striker's all-round improvement - including defending from the front.

Lee added: "He's never complained about the extra work or extra hours we've put in. And he's reaping the rewards now."

While he loves bulging the net, Kopitovic said his main goal is to help Tampines "get back to winning ways".

The Stags have lost three of their last four SPL games, after suffering just one defeat in their first eight matches this term.

Lee said his message to the team has been to "look ourselves in the mirror first".

"We've made many mistakes, individually and as a team, and we have to own them first before we start looking at solutions," he said.

Kopitovic's form is an obvious asset as they aim to turn the corner.

The striker had initially set himself a personal aim of 20 goals this season but, being so close with 16 games still to play, he has set himself another target.

"(Aleksandar) Duric scored 26 goals (in 2011), the most for Tampines, so I want to catch him," said Kopitovic, with a grin.

Watch out Aleks, Big Bad Boris has your record in his sights.

ALBIREX V TG PAGAR

Second-placed Albirex look to extend their six-match winning run but face a tricky challenge in Tanjong Pagar United, who are the only side to have beaten them in the league this season.

The Jaguars, however, are licking their wounds after a 6-0 thumping by Lion City Sailors on Sunday.

YOUNG LIONS V GEYLANG

Things look bleak for the depleted Young Lions, who were able to name only five substitutes out of a possible nine in the 4-0 drubbing by Hougang United on Tuesday.

Geylang, meanwhile, aim to continue their resurgence after back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

LION CITY SAILORS V HOUGANG

Expect goals. Leaders Sailors have scored a whopping 22 goals in their last five games, while Hougang have found the net 11 times in their last six matches.

The Sailors are in fine form and have won nine of their last 10 matches, but Hougang are no pushovers and gave them a scare in their last encounter, with two late goals in a 4-3 defeat in May.