Football: It's a mutual admiration society as Bielsa, Guardiola sing each other's praises ahead of Leeds v Man City clash

LONDON • Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa said on Thursday that Manchester City play a unique style of football under boss Pep Guardiola and praised the Spaniard for his "imaginative" approach.

Bielsa, who led Leeds to promotion last season from the Championship to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, was hailed by Guardiola as one of the important influences on the 49-year-old's trophy-laden managerial career.

Bielsa, however, said that he does not regard himself as a master to Guardiola, who has made an impact at City by guiding them to two league titles with his trademark passing style.

"I don't feel like a mentor to Guardiola, there is evidence that it is not the case," Bielsa said ahead of today's Premier League clash with City at Elland Road. "If there is a manager who is independent in his ideas, it is Guardiola.

"It's not just because I say it, it's because his teams play like no other teams. He's imaginative. He is able to instantly create solutions to problems he comes across and he is able to implement the things he proposes.

"We see football in an imaginative way and Guardiola imagines football in terms of freedom in how they propose solutions in the game and how they don't need a lot of time to incorporate that.

"I don't know many other coaches who would be deserving of this type of praise."

City bounced back from last week's 5-2 home thrashing by Leicester City with a comfortable 3-0 win at Burnley in Wednesday's last-16 League Cup tie and Bielsa expects a tricky test this weekend.

"It's one of the biggest games in the Premier League," the Argentinian said. "We will try to play the way we always do."

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, Guardiola reiterated that Bielsa "is the person in world football I admire the most".

He added: "My theory is the manager is not about the titles because I feel far away from his knowledge.​

"My teams won more titles than his, but in terms of knowledge of the game, I am away from him. It is a good present, a good gift to have him in the Premier League.

"Leeds do exactly what they have to do. They are a team, fight for each other, defend a lot around the box.

"They have good build-up. At the right moment, they arrive with a lot of players."

The City boss did not give a definitive answer as to whether centre-back Ruben Dias, the club's latest signing, will start today.

"He will get it and we are delighted to have him here. He trained two sessions. Settles good and is part of the team. We will see," Guardiola said.

City, who are in 13th place after one win and one loss, have several players on the injury list.

John Stones remains doubtful while Oleksandr Zinchenko has suffered a fresh injury, just when he was on the cusp of returning.

Guardiola is also without a recognised senior striker, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero on the sidelines. Raheem Sterling could play as a false nine again after scoring twice in the win over Burnley.

Ilkay Gundogan has completed his 10-day isolation period following a positive coronavirus test but he is unlikely to feature, while Joao Cancelo is also absent.

Leeds will be without loanee Jack Harrison, who is ineligible to face his parent club, while Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw and Kiko Casilla are still injured.

REUTERS