BG Tampines Rovers new coach Katsuhito Kinoshi wants to ‘unite the fans’

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Katsuhito Kinoshi is the fourth coach to take charge of BG Tampines Rovers this season.

SINGAPORE – It is not often that a new coach gets lambasted by club supporters after his first game in charge, but that was what Japanese tactician Katsuhito Kinoshi endured after his first outing with BG Tampines Rovers ended in defeat.

On Apr 4 at the Jurong East Stadium, following a 3-2 loss to Albirex Niigata – the Stags’ first defeat of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season – sections of the away support shouted and cursed at Kinoshi and his players.

Perhaps it had less to do with the defeat than the messy personnel changes at Tampines.

Kinoshi is the fourth coach to take charge of the club this season. Just three matches into the new season, Akbar Nawas was removed and it was announced that former Lion Noh Rahman would lead the side until the end of the campaign. On Feb 14, Noh mutually parted ways with them and Robert Eziakor was installed as interim coach.

Ahead of his second game, an Eastern derby clash against Geylang International on Apr 11 at Our Tampines Hub, Kinoshi said he is committed to earning the trust of the fans.

In an interview at the BG Tampines office on April 9, Kinoshi said: “How do we unite the fans? Get good results and show them interesting football and show them our power. That is the only solution for fans, club, management, coaches and players, to be united.”

“The supporters had a normal reaction (to the loss). We must apologise that we could not deliver a win in that game.

“If I was a supporter, of course I would be angry. We as a team now need to react, battle back and deliver the happiness.”

After the loss to Albirex, along with league leaders Lion City Sailors’ 4-0 win over Tanjong Pagar two days later, they are now eight points adrift of the defending champions, although the Stags have a game in hand.

The start to Kinoshi’s tenure has also been blighted by a fine imposed on the club by the Football Association of Singapore.

On April 7, ST reported that Tampines and Tanjong Pagar United were fined $2,000 each after Kinoshi, an “unauthorised individual”, entered an official area during the Stags’ 3-0 win over the Jaguars at the Jurong East Stadium. In recent months, prior to his official appointment, he was spotted delivering instructions to the team from the stands during matches and was involved in training sessions.

In response to queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said on April 9 that it is investigating the case involving Kinoshi “allegedly working without a valid work pass”.

The spokesperson added: “All foreigners must possess valid work passes before they can commence work in Singapore. MOM takes a serious view of illegal employment.”

Work pass holders found to be engaged in illegal employment may face a fine of up to $20,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both. They may also be debarred from working in Singapore. Employers who employ any foreigner without a valid work pass may face a fine of up to $30,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both. They may also be suspended from applying for work passes.

While Kinoshi declined to comment on the matter, he revealed that he had initially been approached by Tampines’ sporting director and former Japan international Tadanari Lee to join the club as an assistant coach to Noh. He was later offered the head coach role following the latter’s departure.

Previously head coach at Malaysian side Selangor FC, Kinoshi said his focus now is to ensure the Stags end the season on a strong note.

He added: “Mathematically, if we have a chance, we don’t have to give up. We will focus on our next matches and get as many points as possible.”

While Tampines are aiming to bounce back, their rivals Geylang will be looking to build on their recent momentum.

The Eagles have notched two consecutive victories and clean sheets in as many matches.

A third would be a huge result for them, with Geylang – currently fifth in the eight-team table – looking to leapfrog Balestier Khalsa who are three points ahead.

Geylang head coach Noor Ali said: “We don’t look at the table but instead we take each match as it comes. A game against Tampines is never easy because it’s a derby match, but I hope my players can keep the same intensity and standards from our previous matches.”

Tanjong Pagar United v Young Lions (April 10, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

The basement derby pits the league’s bottom two sides against each other, with both gunning for a second win of the season. Tanjong Pagar come into the clash on an eight-match losing streak, while their opponents have gone seven games without a win.

Lion City Sailors v Hougang United (April 12, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

The Sailors are in fine form heading into this fixture, having won their last three games while scoring 11 goals and conceding none. This does not bode well for the Cheetahs who have three losses from their last four matches.

Balestier Khalsa v Albirex Niigata (April 13, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

The last time both sides met in January, Albirex thumped the Tigers 4-0. But this time, buoyed by five wins in their last six outings, Balestier will look to be far more competitive.