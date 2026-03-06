BG Tampines Rovers handed ACL2 lifeline after error-strewn q-final, first leg against Bangkok United

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Attacker Trent Buhagiar being surrounded by (from right) Bangkok United’s Jakkapan Praisuwan, Pokklaw Anan and Philipe Maia during BG Tampines Rovers’ 2-1 AFC Champions League Two quarter-final, first-leg loss at the Pathum Thani Stadium on March 5, 2026.

SINGAPORE – Careless mistakes by BG Tampines Rovers gifted Bangkok United a two-goal lead in their AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) quarter-final, first leg in Thailand on March 5.

But the Singapore Premier League (SPL) side were handed a lifeline when the Thai outfit returned the favour to take only a 2-1 advantage into the second leg at the Jalan Besar Stadium on March 12.

Post-match, interim Tampines coach Robert Eziakor said: “It wasn’t an easy game. We got punished by our two mistakes but after that, the boys did a fantastic job and defended properly.

“Mistakes are part of football. As a team, we came back stronger and did a good job.

“For the second leg, we need to sort ourselves out, start and end the game strongly, and get a good result.”

Stags skipper and goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari had kept a clean sheet in their 3-0 SPL win over Hougang United on his return on Feb 27 from a concussion, but dropped clangers early on against Bangkok.

At the Pathum Thani Stadium, Bangkok started on the front foot, with Syazwan having to save Jakkapan Praisuwan’s header in the third minute.

However, in the 11th minute, he mishandled Ilias Alhaft’s right-wing cross, allowing Picha Autra to cut the loose ball back for Nebojsa Kosovic to turn it in off Shuya Yamashita.

Four minutes later, Syazwan was stranded and required Yamashita to clear Picha’s shot off the line.

The Thai midfielder, on loan from Malaysia’s Selangor, was not to be denied as he capitalised on yet another defensive error in the 18th minute. Tampines tried to pass the ball out from the back, with Syazwan attempting to find Seiga Sumi down the middle, only for Picha to steal possession and finish with aplomb.

Syazwan would do well to recover and keep out Thitiphan Puangchan and Philipe Maia later on.

Picha was then stretchered off with a serious-looking knee injury and replaced by Arthur Moura in the 54th minute, before the complexion of the tie turned following Maia’s mistakes.

The 30-year-old Brazilian defender lost concentration in the 80th minute while receiving a pass from his captain Everton. Tampines’ Malta international Trent Buhagiar surged to the top of the scorers’ list when he seized possession and ran clear to finish confidently with his right foot for his seventh ACL2 goal.

To compound matters for the hosts, Maia was sent off for a second yellow card just a minute later after he was adjudged to have fouled Hide Higashikawa, ruling him out of the second leg, and raising the possibility of the Stags reaching the ACL2 semi-finals for the first time.

Buhagiar, a 28-year-old who won the A-League with Sydney FC in 2020, told The Straits Times: “After conceding the two goals, we composed ourselves and came out in the second half with a better mindset and defended better as a team, which led to our goal.

“Of course, we are confident going into the second leg. We are only one goal behind and will be playing at home in front of our fans, so I know we will come out with a good performance, and do our best to qualify for the semi-finals.”

Tampines, second in the SPL, have had an outstanding and fortuitous campaign in the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) second-tier club competition thus far. They topped Group H unbeaten, ahead of South Korea’s Pohang Steelers, Thailand’s BG Pathum United and Filipino side Kaya-Iloilo.

In the last 16, they lost 4-0 in the first leg against Cong An Ha Noi, but were awarded a 3-0 victory after the Vietnamese team fielded two ineligible players, before winning the second leg 3-1 at home.