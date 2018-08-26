Beware of hazard ahead

LONDON • Eden Hazard is set to make his first Chelsea start this season today, after manager Maurizio Sarri insisted there is no chance of the Belgian star being sold.

Hazard has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid amid talk of a £200 million (S$350 million) bid before the Spanish transfer window closes this week.

But Sarri is adamant the Chelsea playmaker will not follow in the footsteps of his goalkeeping compatriot Thibaut Courtois, who moved from Stamford Bridge to Real earlier this month.

After using Hazard as a substitute for Chelsea's Premier League wins over Huddersfield and Arsenal while he recovered from his World Cup exertions, the manager is set to unleash him at St James' Park against Newcastle.

"Eden is ready for 50 or 60 minutes, I don't know for 90 minutes, but he can start," Sarri said on Friday. "I am the coach of a very good team, a very great club. With such an important player, I cannot sell without the possibility to buy another player at the same level. So I think Eden will stay with us for the whole season."

Chelsea head to Newcastle aiming to make it three wins from as many Premier League games, but Sarri has also insisted that his side are still very much a work in progress despite the good start.

The Italian saw enough in the Community Shield defeat by Manchester City and last weekend's narrow 3-2 home victory against Arsenal to declare that, defensively, there is still work to be done.

While Newcastle might not have the firepower to threaten the Blues in the way City and Arsenal did, Sarri knows his hopes of steering the club back into the top four will not be helped by a leaky backline.

He said that it was harder for defenders to adjust to his methods - a back-four after two seasons of his predecessor Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation - than the more attack-minded players.

"For a defender, it's more difficult to play in my team after only 20 days of training," said Sarri. "But I am not worried about the defensive phase because, when I arrive at a new team, usually I have problems with the defensive phase for two or three months. So I think it's normal for me."

He insisted a back-four was crucial to his plans to introduce the short, quick-passing attacking approach - dubbed "Sarri-ball" at former club Napoli - to England.

"I am not able to play with five defenders," he added. "In this way, if I defend with five defenders, I lose immediately metres on the pitch. I am not able."

The speed with which the players adapt to the changing requirements at the back could determine how successful Sarri is.

He can be satisfied, though, that with Hazard due to return to full fitness soon, his side's attacking strengths should provide the breathing space needed to adjust.

