Better defence but Low's work cut out

INNSBRUCK (Austria) • Joachim Low admitted that Germany had only themselves to blame after they twice hit the woodwork and missed more chances before settling for a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2020 warmup match against Denmark on Wednesday.

Florian Neuhaus opened the scoring for the Germans early in the second half, but Yussuf Poulsen's leveller ensured the friendly game finished all square.

"It was a mixed team performance," said head coach Low.

"We defended well over long periods of time and we did that better than in previous games.

"But we lost our focus a bit midway through the second half, lost possession a few times. We made it difficult for ourselves by not making 2-0."

With 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back in the squad after more than two years and going straight into the starting line-up, Germany looked sharp from the start.

Neuhaus and Muller both tested Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel early on and Leroy Sane should have done better in the 27th minute when he was left unmarked in front of goal but stabbed his effort over the bar.

The Danes survived another close call a little later when Joshua Kimmich whipped a low cross across the goal and three players failed to connect.

Serge Gnabry went even closer, hitting the crossbar with a curled effort just before the break before Neuhaus tapped in after the restart to give Germany a deserved lead.

Hummels' return helped tighten the German defence which had leaked 18 goals in their previous 11 internationals, but the Dortmund defender was unable to stop Poulsen equalising in the 71st minute.

6 Clear-cut chances, including two off the crossbar, squandered by Germany players in the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Matthias Ginter then hit the bar once more six minutes later but Germany failed to find a winner with the many interruptions for substitutions late in the second half taking the pace out of the game.

"Communication was better, it was louder on the pitch. Today was a good start but some things still need to be worked on," added Low, who will be leaving at the end of the Euro after 15 years in charge.

The Germans, who take on Latvia in their final warmup on Monday, face world champions France in their opener on June 15 and also play reigning European champions Portugal and Hungary in Group F.

Denmark face Bosnia on Sunday in a Euro dress rehearsal and start their tournament against Finland on June 12 and also play Belgium and Russia in Group B, all in Copenhagen.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE