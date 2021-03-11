Best local footballers must venture overseas, says FAS

Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi, 21, plays for Norwegian second-tier side FK Jerv following his move from Raufoss.
Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi, 21, plays for Norwegian second-tier side FK Jerv following his move from Raufoss.PHOTO: COURTESY OF JAN SKAREGROM
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A Lions side at the 2034 World Cup comprising mainly players who ply their trade outside Singapore - that is what Football Association of Singapore (FAS) deputy president Bernard Tan envisions the make-up of the future national team to be.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Tuesday after the FAS unveiled its latest blueprint to revamp local football, he said: "The Singapore Premier League (SPL) serves a national purpose - it must be to build a stronger national team. To have a strong national team, just like Iceland, players (must) play in top leagues in the world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 11, 2021, with the headline 'Best local footballers must venture overseas, says FAS'. Subscribe
Topics: 