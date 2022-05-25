Best ever World Cup to be watched by record 5 billion, says Infantino

DAVOS • This year's World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar from Nov 21 to Dec 18, is expected to be watched by five billion people around the world, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The TV audience for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

Infantino added he expected the upcoming global showpiece to be "the best ever" and will contribute to "the unification of the Arab world".

Qatar, a small but wealthy Gulf state, will host the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Its ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani on Monday criticised attacks on the country by some people, "including many in positions of influence", over its hosting of the event.

"Even today, there are still people who cannot accept the idea that an Arab Muslim country would host a tournament like the World Cup," he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum.

He said Qatar, like other states, was "not perfect" but has pushed reforms and development.

Reforms include raising the minimum wage and new rules that authorities have insisted are designed to protect workers, including from heat stress.

Qatar has come under intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners, comprise the bulk of the country's population.

High-profile football figures like England manager Gareth Southgate have raised concerns over the human rights of some fans travelling to Qatar, especially women and LGBT+ fans.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. There are also concerns over the status of women, some of whom need permission from a male relative to marry, work in government jobs and travel overseas.