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BARCELONA, Nov 26 - A Europa League match between Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva was suspended for 30 minutes on Thursday, while Turkish media reported that police had intervened in the stands.

The fixture between the Turkish giants and the Israeli club is being played in Batumi, Georgia, for safety and security reasons.

The match was suspended by referee Morten Krogh in the 26th minute and restarted after a 30-minute delay, according to UEFA.

Georgian police entered the stands and used pepper spray on Besiktas fans, Turkish outlet NTV reported.

The report added that Turkish fans chanted 'Down with Israel' and that Besiktas players and director of football Onder Ozen spoke to supporters before play restarted to calm the situation.

The officiating team and the Besiktas players left the pitch before the game restarted. REUTERS