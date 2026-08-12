Bergwijn double takes Al-Ittihad through in Asian Champions League playoffs

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Aug 12 - Former champions Al-Ittihad booked their place in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday with a 4-1 playoff win over Al-Jazira from the United Arab Emirates, while Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor won 3-0 against Jordanians Al-Hussein.

Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn scored twice inside the opening 38 minutes for Al-Ittihad, with Houssem Aouar and Marwan Al-Sahafi also on target for the Jens Wissing-coached Saudi Pro League outfit.

Dostonbek Khamdamov scored in the seventh and 30th minutes in Pakhtakor's win over Al-Hussein, before Bashar Resan netted his side's third seven minutes into the second half in Tashkent.

Japan's Gamba Osaka needed extra time to defeat Gangwon FC from South Korea, with Gaku Nawata striking in the 103rd minute to secure a 1-0 win, and Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi recorded a 2-0 victory against Australia's Adelaide United.

David Henen gave Cong An Ha No a 41st-minute lead and Brayan Perea doubled the advantage in the 64th minute as Mano Polking's team booked their place in the league phase draw, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur next week on August 18.

The league phase, which has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams, will begin on September 14 and run until February 17 with the round of 16 to be played over two legs in March.

Winners of those ties will advance to the finals phase, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final played on a centralised basis in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1.

Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia are the defending champions. REUTERS