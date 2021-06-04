Benzema shines on France return despite fluffing kick

NICE (France) • Karim Benzema said he was happy with his performance despite a missed penalty as he made his first France appearance in almost six years in the 3-0 friendly win over Wales in Nice on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old had been left out of Didier Deschamps' squad since October 2015 due to his alleged role in a sex-tape blackmail plot.

Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were on the scoresheet for the World Cup winners against the Euro 2016 semi-finalists, who had Neco Williams sent off for handling the ball in his area.

"I felt good throughout the match. It's a good omen for what's to come. The key is to create chances, win and do better the next time to score more goals," Benzema told television channel TF1. "I felt a lot of pride and joy in wearing the shirt again. I wanted to play and to show what I can do tonight on the field."

Deschamps handed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris his 100th start but midfielder N'Golo Kante was rested after winning the Champions League with Chelsea last Saturday.

Kante is usually at the right place at the right time but he arrived a little after the scheduled time when linking up with the France squad this week and received a witty response from Deschamps.

"Why were you late?" asked the 52-year-old in a video clip posted by the French Football Federation and Kante responded with a smile: "Sorry, the train was delayed."

The French boss replied: "Just run, you are faster than the train."

On a more serious note, Deschamps was satisfied with Benzema's overall display.

"He was unlucky but you can see how gifted he is technically. A goal would have capped it off but he's saving the goals for later," he said.

3 Karim Benzema has missed his last three penalty attempts for France.

France face Bulgaria on Tuesday before opening their Euro 2020 campaign by playing Germany in Munich on June 15. Wales host Albania tomorrow before heading to Baku to play Switzerland on June 12.

In another match, Netherlands captain Memphis Depay scored a brace to grab a 2-2 draw that denied Scotland a surprise win in their friendly at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal.

The result was a major psychological boost for Scotland, who scored through Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet in the absence of seven players following a positive Covid-19 case at their Spain training camp.

The Scots will appear at the finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, while the Dutch return to the big stage after failing to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE