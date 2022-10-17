Benzema sends Real top of La Liga

MADRID - Karim Benzema showed why he is the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday as he led defending champions Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga's top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

He opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu before midfielder Federico Valverde added a second in the first half, finishing a fine team move involving Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy.

Real were barely threatened by their lifeless opponents until the final minutes, when substitute Ferran Torres reduced the deficit with a close-range strike from Robert Lewandowski's low cross.

However, Rodrygo secured the points from the penalty spot in added time, after he was tripped inside the area by Eric Garcia.

Real's early goals came within the first 35 minutes against a Barcelona side who had conceded just once all season and had been unbeaten until their visit to the capital.

Real had lost the corresponding fixture last season 4-0 to their fierce rivals when coach Carlo Ancelotti operated with Luka Modric as a false nine in the absence of Benzema.

The French striker, who scored an astonishing 44 goals in 46 games for his club last season, wasted little time to leave his mark, pouncing onto a loose ball to score in the 12th minute. It was also his 12th goal in the El Clasico, moving him to joint-eighth on the all-time list. Lionel Messi is top with 26 strikes.

The Argentine great took home a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021 but is a shock omission from the 2022 list of 30 nominees.

Benzema, who helped Real capture their 14th Champions League title earlier in May and was named the Uefa Player of the Year in August, is the outstanding candidate however.

At the ceremony in Paris on Monday, the 34-year-old could become the first Frenchman to claim the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

France's other winners are Raymond Kopa in 1958, Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985) and Jean-Pierre Papin (1991).

Real, with eight wins and a draw, now lead the Spanish top flight with 25 points, three more than the Catalans.

The defeat was another blow to Barca and coach Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination following a draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

