Benzema making up for lost time

MILAN • Karim Benzema waited more than five years to make his France comeback and now he is in a hurry to win his first major trophy with Les Bleus.

The Real Madrid striker was decisive with goals in both the semi-finals and in Sunday's Nations League final but, unlike his striking partners Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, he was not in the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Playing his second competition after more than five years out of the team following a blackmail scandal, over which he faces trial later this month, the 33-year-old showed he is in the form of his life.

"We are going to enjoy this trophy and then go get the World Cup (next year)," he said after France's 2-1 victory over Spain at the San Siro where he netted the equaliser with a superb curling effort.

While France came under pressure against a possession-obsessed Spain team, they did not panic and clinical finishing from Benzema and Mbappe made the difference.

Didier Deschamps' side had struggled to get a foothold in the game during a first half dominated by Spain but after going a goal down, following Mikel Oyarzabal's 64th-minute strike, they came alive.

Mbappe found Benzema, whose shot into the far corner made it 1-1. Mbappe then grabbed the winner, 10 minutes from the end, racing on to a through ball from fullback Theo Hernandez and keeping his cool to slot past Unai Simon.

Deschamps said Benzema's contribution - he has now scored six goals for France since his return, with only Griezmann matching that tally - to the team extended beyond his goals.

"Karim is an essential player, he's proved it over the last two games," said Deschamps. "He's extremely fit, way more than he was before, and he's more mature. He's got this rage to win that he communicates to the other players."

The former French captain is counting on Benzema to lead France's attack at the Qatar World Cup in December next year. The world champions need one victory against either Kazakhstan at home or away to Finland next month to qualify for the Finals.

"Beyond his obvious talent, he has the character and the mental strength that are key at the highest level," Deschamps said after Les Bleus avoided defeat for the seventh time this year having conceded the opening goal.

25 France are unbeaten in their last 25 competitive games (W17 D8), their best run since the record 27-match streak between September 1994 and March 1999.

Much of that has to do with their talent up front. Every time France attacked with Mbappe's directness, pace and disorientating movement, and Benzema's constant probing for space, there was a sense of anticipation from their supporters.

With the subtle creativity of Griezmann just behind the pair, France have a front three that is arguably unmatched in the national team arena.

In contrast, when Spain attacked - they were missing first-choice centre-forwards Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno due to injury - it was pleasing on the eye but rarely carried a sense of danger.

There is so much talent in Luis Enrique's highly promising side and teenagers like Gavi and Yeremi Pino showed that the production line from La Liga continues despite the financial problems at the country's two biggest clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But for Spain to get back to the very top in the international game and regain the World Cup they won in 2010 or the European titles they secured in 2008 and 2012, they will surely need to add a top striker to their long list of quality midfielders and wingers.

Enrique brushed aside such criticism though.

"Nothing was missing tonight, it was a shame once we scored that opening goal that France went up the other end and scored because that was when France were at their weakest," he said.

"What are we missing? Nothing at all. We have to keep that confidence in the coming months and press ahead with what we are doing."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE