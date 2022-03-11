Benzema hat-trick saves Real

MADRID • Real Madrid are still alive.

That was the assertion made by Karim Benzema, whose second-half hat-trick led to Paris Saint-Germain's self-destruction in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

PSG were cruising at 2-0 up on aggregate after Kylian Mbappe's 39th-minute strike and for an hour, the French Ligue 1 leaders looked assured of a last-eight berth. But Benzema, 34, turned the tie on its head with three goals in 17 minutes as Real swept to a 3-1 win and 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Even by PSG's standards, this was an epic collapse, five years to the day since Barcelona overturned a 4-0 last-16 first-leg deficit against them by winning 6-1 at the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi and Neymar were in Barcelona colours that day, but both were on the receiving end this time, unable to rid Mauricio Pochettino's men of their habit of crumbling when it matters most.

Real's comeback may not have matched that night in Barcelona for scale or drama - Benzema's winner came in the 78th minute and not the 95th, and Madrid came from two behind, not four - but the impact might be greater.

In the year of the World Cup in Qatar, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe were stitched together with limitless resources from the oil-rich Gulf state to win the Champions League for the first time, not crash out in the last 16.

Defeat throws Pochettino's future as coach into serious doubt, raises further questions about Messi's departure from Barca - he has been underwhelming since arriving last summer, scoring just two league goals - and prolongs the Qatari-owned club's wait for that elusive European crown, despite more than €1 billion (S$1.5 billion) splurged on transfers.

A summer of turmoil awaits PSG. Since the 2011 takeover, no coach has survived European failure - all four of Pochettino's predecessors were sacked - and the Argentinian is reportedly next to go.

The Telegraph yesterday said the former Tottenham boss was on the verge of being dismissed and should that happen, he will seek to become Manchester United's next manager.

Mbappe, 23, is also set to join him out the exit door. Like in the first leg when he netted the injury-time winner, the France forward, who is available on a free transfer this summer, was PSG's best performer on the night at his prospective new Santiago Bernabeu home, where the fans applauded his name.

The 2018 World Cup winner's sales pitch, if he even needed one, was perfect, while Madrid in return confirmed they are a more serious Champions League-winning prospect than PSG.

In the first leg and the first 45 minutes here, Pochettino's men made the hosts look slow, heavy-legged and like a team whose core are in their mid-thirties.

Yet this is not the first time Madrid have proven themselves to be great survivors on the European stage.

Through experience, belief and sheer force of will, they tend to go further than they should.

"We have suffered a lot, but we have endured. After (our) first goal, there was only one team on the pitch," said Ancelotti.

While Madrid still lack the mobility and dynamism of Bayern Munich and the Premier League's leading lights in Liverpool and Manchester City, Mbappe can provide that missing thrust.

Afterwards, Benzema sent a message that he wants to play with, not against, his international teammate, saying: "Kylian was disappointed after the game, it's normal - he wanted to shine as always. But he's young, he has enough time to do it."

