Benzema 'can't do much more' to win Ballon d'Or

PARIS • Karim Benzema has admitted he had done all he could this season to make himself favourite for the Ballon d'Or award after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's Champions League final in Paris.

The France striker did not score at the Stade de France as Vinicius Junior netted the only goal of the game, but he finished as the Champions League's top scorer with 15 including 10 in the knockout stage, while he was also La Liga's Golden Boot winner with 27 strikes,

"Of course," the 34-year-old told French broadcaster Canal Plus when asked if the Ballon d'Or was on his mind after also helping Real win the Spanish league title.

"Now, I will join up with the national team but I don't think I can do much more with my club. We will see what happens, but in any case I am proud of what I have done."

Benzema is in France's squad for several Uefa Nations League games next month after finishing the season with 44 goals in all competitions for his club.

On Real's series of remarkable comeback wins, notably against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, on their run to the final, he said: "There is no luck. You can be lucky once but not every time. We deserve our victory. We put in the effort, we came back every time, we never gave up.

"Every player is important in our squad, whether they are a starter or a substitute, or they don't play often but give everything in training."

Benzema, who has now won five Champions League titles with Real, added that while ending the season as the competition's top scorer was "exceptional, the most important thing is to win this fifth Champions League".

This year's Ballon d'Or winner will be revealed in a ceremony in Paris in October.

