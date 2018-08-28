Benitez's tactics irk Sarri in Chelsea win

LONDON • Maurizio Sarri joined the chorus of disapproval over the negative tactics employed by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez as Chelsea won 2-1 at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Blues manager was left stunned by his counterpart's defensive approach as the Magpies put nine men behind the ball and played with a lone forward in Salomon Rondon despite being the home side.

"We knew that it would be a difficult game for us and every team that comes here. But... in Italy, I never saw Rafa play with five defenders at the back," said the Italian, who succeeded Benitez at Napoli before arriving at Chelsea in the summer.

The Spaniard, whose side have just one point from their three Premier League games, refused to apologise for "parking the bus", telling reporters afterwards: "You have to do what you have to do. That's it."

TV pundits, however, were even more scathing than Sarri after Newcastle enjoyed less than 20 per cent of the possession.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp, working for Sky Sports, said: "I don't buy into those tactics. If you're going to Manchester City, against the champions, by all means. But not at home. The possession statistics are embarrassing.

"If you're a Newcastle player in that dressing room, you're embarrassed because you know you can play more."

Former Newcastle manager Graeme Souness also did not hold back his disgust, saying: "If I was a player in that team, I would rather have been beaten 3-0 having a go, than losing like that."

Benitez, however, almost had the last laugh, with Newcastle resolute in defence until the 76th minute, when Eden Hazard scored from the spot after Marcos Alonso was brought down by Fabian Schar.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play in the 83rd minute when substitute Joselu headed in a teasing cross from DeAndre Yedlin, who appeared to elbow Olivier Giroud in the build-up.

"I don't know if it was elbow, but I know it was the first time they had been in our box," said Sarri.

However, Yedlin turned from hero to villain four minutes later when he diverted Alonso's shot into his own goal to seal Chelsea's third successive victory.

"Everyone was thinking of a draw when they scored, but we are Chelsea and we never give up," Hazard said. "We did well, created a lot of chances and we deserved to win. The whole team are tired, but we have the points."

Chelsea are now second in the table, level on points with Liverpool and Watford, but Sarri played down his side's flawless start to the Premier League campaign.

"It means nothing. The season is about 38 games, but it is important to start as well as possible. Now, the table is not important," said the 59-year-old.

But, while he is not getting carried away, Watford manager Javi Gracia admitted his unheralded team were on cloud nine after the Hornets became the unlikely joint-league leaders following their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

"I am very proud to be Watford coach. It's very difficult to get results in the Premier League and to win three in a row is something special, something amazing," the Spaniard said.

"There are many steps to go, but this is important for good atmosphere in the team. Everybody is happy."

