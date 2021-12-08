Benitez hails Toffees' character after ending skid

LONDON • Everton manager Rafa Benitez heaped praise on his team for their resilience in a comeback 2-1 English Premier League win over Arsenal on Monday, which gave the Spaniard some breathing space following a run that saw his side garner just two points out of a possible 24.

Late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray, who struck a stunning stoppage-time winner, saw the home side cancel out Martin Odegaard's first-half opener for the Gunners.

Richarlison also had two goals ruled out for marginal offsides and while Benitez pondered if the lines used by the video assistant referee officials to assess offside calls "could be thicker", he was delighted with his side's fightback.

The result saw Everton climb to 12th in the standings on 18 points, while Arsenal stay seventh on 23 points.

"The reaction of the team to the goals that were disallowed and conceding a goal at the end of the first half, we still scored goals and reacted," Benitez said.

"Every player and fan is expecting that. Everybody is really pleased and hopefully it is the right step forward.

"Everything is against you but the character they showed today, with the fans behind, they can enjoy that. The fans are expecting commitment.

"You can talk about mistakes and we conceded because we made mistakes against a good team. In terms of commitment, the players are there and the fans appreciate that."

Gray, who was also involved in the equaliser after his shot rebounded off the crossbar for Richarlison to head home, said his spectacular winner was his best moment at the club since he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in July.

For Arsenal, it was yet another familiar story on the road as they slipped to their third successive league away defeat, reopening old wounds about the team's fragility.

"I'm very disappointed... We created four big, big chances, and when you don't put them in the net away from home, it's very complicated to win the game," said manager Mikel Arteta.

