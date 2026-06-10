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Benfica say Real Madrid intend to hire Mourinho, Silva to take charge of Portuguese club

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v S.C. Braga - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - May 11, 2026 Benfica coach Jose Mourinho REUTERS/Pedro Rocha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v S.C. Braga - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - May 11, 2026 Benfica coach Jose Mourinho REUTERS/Pedro Rocha/File Photo

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June 9 - Benfica have announced that Real Madrid have expressed their intention to hire manager Jose Mourinho, stating that the coach has already agreed to the move.

"Real Madrid CF has formally expressed its intention to hire Jose Mourinho for 15 million euros ($17.31 million), and that the manager has agreed to the move," Benfica said in a statement.

The Portuguese side also confirmed that Marco Silva will replace Mourinho as their new manager.

Real Madrid have not confirmed the hiring yet.

Florentino Perez had pledged to bring the Portuguese manager back to the club, where he had previously coached from 2010 to 2013, provided he was re-elected at Real president.

Perez secured his position on Monday after surviving the club's first genuine presidential contest in two decades.

Real have come away empty handed over the past two seasons, during which Barcelona have secured back-to-back LaLiga titles.($1 = 0.8667 euros) REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.