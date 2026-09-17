Benfica earn win in Milan as Sunderland celebrate historic night

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Sept 16 - Benfica claimed a 2-0 Europa League victory over hosts AC Milan, while debutants Sunderland edged AZ Alkmaar and Olympique Lyonnais defeated Anderlecht in Brussels in the opening round of the league phase of the competition on Wednesday.

Benfica took the lead in the 16th minute when Dodi Lukebakio was given time on the edge of the box to fire low into the far corner.

It was 2-0 eight minutes into the second period as Jakub Kaminski volleyed into the net with a superb, controlled finish from 15 yards and the Portuguese side were full value for the win.

Enzo Le Fee scored Sunderland’s first-ever Europa League goal when he slotted home a penalty in the 66th minute as they defeated Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light.

Le Fee had won the spot-kick when he was fouled by Weslley Patati as he attempted a shot.

Sunderland then rode their luck as Alkmaar missed several superb chances.

A Svit Seslar own goal and a strike from Facundo Medina earned Bayer Leverkusen a routine 2-0 home win over Slovenian side Celje.

Seslar tried to clear a cross but only succeeded in deflecting the ball into his own net after the visitors had made a bright start.

Noah Nartey and Keito Nakamura scored first-half goals for Lyon as they earned a 2-1 win at Anderlecht.

Mihajlo Cvetkovic pulled a goal back for the home side midway through the second half, but despite several chances they could not force an equaliser.

Armando Gonzalez and Roman Yaremchuk were on target for Olympiacos Piraeus as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Polish side Jagiellonia.

Kajetan Szmyt had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Hapoel Beer Sheva and Dinamo Zagreb played out a 0-0 draw in neutral Bucharest, while Stade Rennais' trip to Austria to face Sturm Graz also ended goalless.

Jure Balkovec scored with a 25-yard shot that beat Celta Vigo goalkeeper Ionut Radu at his near post on 88 minutes as hosts Omonia Nicosia claimed a 1-0 win.

Two first-half goals from Tobias Guddal helped Sparta Prague to a 4-1 away win at Ararat Armenia. REUTERS