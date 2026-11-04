Belozoglu named Fenerbahce head coach

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Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. v KAA Gent - Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 15, 2023 Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. coach Emre Belozoglu reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Nov 3 - Turkish club Fenerbahce have appointed Emre Belozoglu as coach, the Super Lig side said on Tuesday.

• Belozoglu, 46, returns to Fenerbahce after a brief interim stint in 2021

• The former midfielder replaces Ismail Kartal after Dirk Kuyt's brief interim spell

• Belozoglu arrives from Kasimpasa and will face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday

• Fenerbahce are sixth in the Super Lig with 16 points after 10 matches

• Belozoglu previously played at Inter Milan and Newcastle United before retiring in 2020 REUTERS