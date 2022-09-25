Bellingham the next young star to roll off Dortmund's production line

Ahead of each tournament, there is a player the English press clamours to start for the national team. To follow on from Jack Grealish at Euro 2020, the Qatar 2022 model is Jude Bellingham. Like Grealish, who would follow up a cameo role with a £100 million (S$155.3 million) move to Manchester City, Bellingham is a young man in demand from at least two of the Premier League's major clubs.

Bellingham is settled at Borussia Dortmund, where he has been for the last two seasons, the German club recognised globally as the game's prime finishing school. Dortmund, though, are a selling club, and will cash out at the right price, when it suits them. The transfers of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland followed that pattern as the Bundesliga club moved on to polishing the next diamond, namely Bellingham himself.