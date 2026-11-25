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Jude Bellingham was brought on at half-time and breathed life into Real Madrid's game.

MADRID – Jude Bellingham scored a sensational goal to help Real Madrid come from behind to thrash PSV 5-1 in the Champions League on Nov 24 , continuing their 100% start.

Kylian Mbappe netted a brace with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior was also on target for Los Blancos, who fought back strongly in the second half after Ivan Perisic sent the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Madrid climbed provisionally top of the league phase standings with their fifth victory from five European matches, and 10th consecutive triumph across all competitions.

PSV put up an impressive fight in the first half, but Jose Mourinho’s side blew them away with a dynamic showing in the second, inspired by England midfielder Bellingham.

The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund star watched the first half from the bench, with Mourinho explaining he had a minor fitness issue.

However, with Madrid trailing Perisic’s penalty, Mourinho called on Bellingham at the interval and the 23-year-old inspired a memorable second half display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“The second half we played was incredible,” Valverde told Movistar. “That’s how we have to come out from the first minute.

“I think when Jude came on, he gave us that calm. When it came to building up play, we could move the ball much better.”

Ruben van Bommel drilled wide early on for Dutch champions PSV, while Vinicius crashed a shot off the bar at the other end.

PSV took the lead when Aurelien Tchouameni trod on Sven Mijnans’s foot and Perisic rifled in the resulting penalty.

Mourinho made a triple change at half-time, including bringing on Bellingham, and Madrid were transformed.

“The dressing room is like Vegas. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” Mourinho told Movistar, unwilling to reveal what he said to his team at the break.

Bellingham gem

Five minutes into the second half, the record 15-time champions were level, with Valverde finishing a slick team move.

Vinicius, who looked more like himself after a shaky start to the season, crossed for Yan Diomande to feed Arda Guler. The Turkish midfielder’s gentle back heel flick set up Valverde to drive home at the near post.

Madrid were rampant and after PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar saved from Guler and Mbappe, Bellingham netted a marvellous second.

The midfielder collected a loose ball on the edge of the box, flicked it up and then sliced a stunning volley across the despairing Kovar and inside the post.

“I don’t know how I did it, I had the ball in a good position, I thought I’ll shoot, I shot and – goal,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

The midfielder said, despite that moment of magic, the key to Madrid’s victory was more consistency with the basics.

“We played better in the second half because we did the simple things better,” he added.

“People know we have a lot of players with quality who do amazing things, but sometimes it’s more important to do the simple things really well.”

Vinicius was denied one-on-one before French superstar Mbappe netted Madrid’s third with a clinical finish for his 75th Champions League strike.

Mbappe, who has scored in each of Madrid’s Champions League matches this season, rounded the goalkeeper to add a fourth, his 19th goal of the season across all competitions.

Vinicius scored his first goal for Madrid since August to wrap things up after Bellingham lobbed a pass in behind PSV’s battered defence.

Mourinho jumped up in celebration after Vinicius prodded home, with the Portuguese coach hoping it will herald an overdue return to form for the Brazil international.

“It’s an enormous joy, for him to have played the way he did, to enjoy himself,” said Valverde of Vinicius’s improved display.

“For him to have been able to score, well, let him enjoy it, he’s coming off a lot of games where maybe he hasn’t shown his best version. Today he was back.

“Today, well, as his teammate and friend, I’m very happy for him.” AFP