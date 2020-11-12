Bellingham, 17, in line for England bow

LONDON • Jude Bellingham is expected to earn his first cap for England as the Three Lions take on Ireland in a friendly at Wembley today.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making the jump from Championship side Birmingham to German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the summer for an initial £25 million (S$44.8 million).

Bellingham received his maiden call-up earlier this week and multiple British media reports have said he is set to be rewarded for his club form with his first appearance in England colours.

If he features today, he will become the Three Lions' third-youngest player after Theo Walcott (17 years 75 days) and Wayne Rooney (17 years 111 days).

But that will not faze the midfielder, who has already made big decisions despite making his pro debut only last season.

He turned down the overtures of Manchester United to move to Germany and has settled quickly.

In September, he became the club's youngest goalscorer, breaking Nuri Sahin's record by six days and last month, he became the youngest Englishman to start a Champions League game to surpass the mark previously set by Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Earlier this month, Bellingham told reporters he had no regrets turning down United as "the way Dortmund integrate young players into the first-team squad is next level".

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings, who is part of Gareth Southgate's squad, also feels he was justified in choosing to link up with England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, at Dortmund instead.

"I have had the opportunity to see him in training over the past couple of days, and what a fantastic talent he looks," he said on Tuesday. "I know he is from the blue side of Birmingham, but I have got no problem in admitting what a fantastic player he is and what a fantastic lad he seems.

"For someone who has achieved so much in such a short space of time, he seems to be very grounded and humble. It is a huge occasion for him, and fair play to him."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE