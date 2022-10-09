Believe you can win: Arteta

LONDON - Arsenal's recent record against Liverpool makes for grim reading.
They have won only one of their last 14 league meetings and have lost their last four English top-flight contests against Jurgen Klopp's side.
But there is an early-season buzz around the Emirates after a highly encouraging start to the season, with the Gunners on 21 points after eight matches.
Few pundits believe Arsenal can last the pace in terms of a title tilt but a top-four challenge is very much a possibility.
Manager Mikel Arteta feels his side can get a psychological boost for the rest of their campaign by overcoming their Liverpool hoodoo and extending their lead over the Reds to 14 points when both sides clash on Sunday.
A statement win over the Reds, who have won only twice in seven league games, will increase the belief that Arsenal can finally end their exile from the Champions League since the 2016-17 season.
"The moment you get momentum and you are on a good run, and you can leave an opponent as far (behind) as possible, psychologically also it is very important," Arteta said at his pre-match press conference.
The Spaniard urged his players to be fearless on the pitch, pointing to their performance in a 3-1 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last league game.
"To win those matches, you really need to believe you can go there, win and compete against those teams and if you don't have that component, then you have fear," Arteta added.
"Fear is the worst enemy, especially against the top teams, because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win football matches. You cannot go with any of that into Sunday's game, the same as we didn't when we played Spurs."
Arsenal's defence has been overrun by Liverpool's offence in the past four league games with an aggregate of 12 goals conceded to just one scored. However, Arteta's men have a new face in their backline this season and are counting on him to repel the visitors' attack.
William Saliba has had an impressive start to English football - according to The Sun, the 21-year-old has gone 720 minutes without being dribbled past by an opponent and he has won possession 71 times, more than any other player in the league.
Such has been the form of the France centre-back that Arteta has shunted Ben White to right-back in order to accommodate Saliba.
Saliba had joined the Gunners three years ago but spent the previous seasons on loan at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille. The time away in French Ligue 1, however, has turned Saliba from a promising prospect to one of the most raved-about players this term.
In his column for The Telegraph ahead of Sunday's game, former Liverpool defender and pundit Jamie Carragher wrote: "Saliba is a modern centre-back in the (Virgil) van Dijk mould.
"He is fast enough to deal with the quickest strikers, aerially strong to cope with target men, and comfortable in possession to ensure his side can play from the back."
Much has been made of the transformative effect van Dijk has had on the Reds' defence since his 2018 switch from Southampton and the Dutch captain is widely considered to be the best centre-back in the league.
If Saliba can shut out the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah on Sunday, the hype around him will only increase, but Arteta believes it is far too early to make such a pronouncement that he is Arsenal's answer to van Dijk.
"I am really happy with where he is at the moment. He is Saliba, he's no one else and he needs to make his own career," Arteta said.
AFP, REUTERS
ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL
Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 11.20pm