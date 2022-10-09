Believe you can win: Arteta

LONDON - Arsenal's recent record against Liverpool makes for grim reading.

They have won only one of their last 14 league meetings and have lost their last four English top-flight contests against Jurgen Klopp's side.

But there is an early-season buzz around the Emirates after a highly encouraging start to the season, with the Gunners on 21 points after eight matches.

Few pundits believe Arsenal can last the pace in terms of a title tilt but a top-four challenge is very much a possibility.

Manager Mikel Arteta feels his side can get a psychological boost for the rest of their campaign by overcoming their Liverpool hoodoo and extending their lead over the Reds to 14 points when both sides clash on Sunday.

A statement win over the Reds, who have won only twice in seven league games, will increase the belief that Arsenal can finally end their exile from the Champions League since the 2016-17 season.

"The moment you get momentum and you are on a good run, and you can leave an opponent as far (behind) as possible, psychologically also it is very important," Arteta said at his pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard urged his players to be fearless on the pitch, pointing to their performance in a 3-1 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last league game.

"To win those matches, you really need to believe you can go there, win and compete against those teams and if you don't have that component, then you have fear," Arteta added.

"Fear is the worst enemy, especially against the top teams, because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win football matches. You cannot go with any of that into Sunday's game, the same as we didn't when we played Spurs."

Arsenal's defence has been overrun by Liverpool's offence in the past four league games with an aggregate of 12 goals conceded to just one scored. However, Arteta's men have a new face in their backline this season and are counting on him to repel the visitors' attack.