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Belgium’s record scorer Romelu Lukaku, 33, retires from international football

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Romelu Lukaku said he gave “all I had” and felt “at peace” with his choice.

Romelu Lukaku said he gave “all I had” during his 16-year career and felt “at peace” with his decision to stop playing.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Romelu Lukaku has retired from Belgium duty after 16 years. He scored 94 goals in 135 games and is Belgium’s all-time top scorer.
  • The 33-year-old said he gave “all I had” and felt “at peace” with his choice. He thanked teammates and coaches for their support.
  • Lukaku played at four World Cups and three European Championships. His best moment came when Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

AI generated

BRUSSELS – Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s all-time leading scorer, announced his retirement from international football on Nov 16 after a 16-year career in which he scored 94 goals in 135 games.

The 33-year-old striker, the fifth-highest scorer in men’s international football history, helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 World Cup during their most successful period.

“These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible,” Lukaku said on Instagram.

“I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.”

He played in four World Cups and three European Championships.

“I will never forget those moments,” he said. “I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable. I’m grateful, thank you.”

Lukaku was an unused substitute in Belgium’s 4-1 home win over Italy in the Nations League on Nov 15.

He began his club career at Belgian side Anderlecht before spells with teams including Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.