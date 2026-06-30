Belgium's golden generation face Senegal in last-chance saloon

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HOUSTON, June 29 - The last of Belgium’s golden generation take a final shot at World Cup glory having come through a mixed group stage and ahead of a last-32 clash in Seattle on Wednesday against a Senegal side who have also had a topsy-turvy campaign.

Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Vermaelen, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens are no longer part of the Belgium side, but others from the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup remain.

That means there is experience in the squad, led by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku, but it is now or never if they are going to achieve what many thought possible, to lift the World Cup.

Belgium managed five points in Group G to finish top ahead of Egypt on goal difference, but only came to life in their final game, a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

They will hope to carry that form into the knockout stages, having had the most shots on goal in the pool stages with 73.

SPECIAL OCCASION

It will be a special occasion for Senegal-born midfielder Amadou Onana.

"I said before the draw for the group stage, 'please don't let us play against Senegal'. I would rather lose to France," he said before the tournament. "(But) playing against Senegal would really make me feel special.

"Believe it or not, Senegal never called me (to play international football). I always sit in front of the television when Senegal has a match and have many friends or former teammates who play for them."

Onana started the group stage stalemate against Egypt and came on in the win over New Zealand, and will be in contention to feature against the land of his birth.

Senegal lost their opening two Group I fixtures to France and Norway, but a 5-0 thumping of Iraq meant they advanced to the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

"Even though we scored five goals, there are still improvements to be made," coach Pape Thiaw said.

His big decision will be whether to restore experienced defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the starting line-up after high-profile errors in the first two group games caused him to be dropped.

Thiaw knows he will need Koulibaly’s experience, but whether he can still trust the 35-year-old is the question. REUTERS