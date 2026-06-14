Belgium's De Bruyne says fourth World Cup is one he can enjoy

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse, Renton, Washington, U.S. - June 11, 2026 Belgium's Youri Tielemans and Timothy Castagne during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig

RENTON, Washington, June 13 - Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is embracing his role as one of the team's elder statesmen, telling reporters on Saturday that he feels he can fully appreciate his fourth and surely last World Cup.

Ahead of Belgium's Group G opener against Egypt on Monday, De Bruyne said his experience having represented Belgium since 2010 would allow him to cherish the opportunity.

"I think I'm probably at a moment in my career where I can maybe enjoy it more," he said.

"When you're younger the only thing you want to do is play football and not really be busy with the outside, but I think now I can have ... a better reflection of what it means to also represent your country for the fourth time (at a World Cup).

"It is an honour for me to still be here after playing for the national team for about 16 years, so that means I've done something good!"

Belgium's match against Egypt reunites De Bruyne with Mo Salah, having long been on opposite sides of the battle at the top of England's Premier League between De Bruyne's former club Manchester City and Liverpool.

OLD RIVAL

Salah will likely pose Egypt's greatest threat though De Bruyne said he was still looking forward to seeing his old rival.

"I've played against Mo for 10 years, our kids also went to the same school too so I saw him from time to time, he's a really nice guy," De Bruyne said.

"It will be nice to see him, it will be nice to compete again like old times."

De Bruyne also played down concerns that Belgium's practice sessions could be watched, after Belgian media reported that additional fences have been set up at their team base outside Seattle.

He told reporters he was not concerned about the issue, but said it was good opponents could not see Belgium training.

"I think it's also important for us (that) when we're training on something, it is a bit private," he said.

"It's kind of important to do things and also important not to give any news to Egypt or Iran or other teams. For me, it's nothing special, but that's it." REUTERS