Belgium will be tricky opponents at Euro 2024 - De Bruyne

Belgium are not among the favourites to win the European Championship in Germany but not many teams will fancy playing against them, captain Kevin De Bruyne said on Tuesday.

The playmaker did not make any bold predictions about how far Belgium will go in the tournament, which gets underway next week, but he is feeling upbeat about their chances.

"I don’t think we are top favourites but I don’t think there are many countries keen to play us," De Bruyne told a news conference.

Belgium, in Group E with Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, start their preparations on Wednesday with a friendly against Montenegro in Brussels.

It will mark De Bruyne’s 100th cap and the 32-year-old said he was proud of his record.

"I’ve played against many top teams and at all the major tournaments, like the World Cup and the European Championship. We have had, as a team, some good moments in those competitions.

"I could have played a lot more but I’ve had some injuries in my international career. But I’m very happy to play this 100th game especially at home in front of our supporters."

Belgium play Luxembourg in Brussels on Saturday before heading to Germany.

"If we can find some rhythm in these two friendlies it will be a boost. We must look to play well, score some goals and create many good moments. It will probably also be important to experience some difficulties so that we can be better prepared for the Euros."

De Bruyne said his hunger to keep performing at the highest level was undiminished. “When that hunger goes, you won’t see me anymore here talking to you,” he told reporters.

He also said he was fully fit despite doubts over his condition towards the end of the season with Manchester City. De Bruyne missed the first half of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

"I feel good," he said. "Hopefully, I have the right energy to play a good tournament." REUTERS