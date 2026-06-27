Belgium ring changes as Lukaku benched; New Zealand make two switches for Group G World Cup clash

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VANCOUVER, June 26 - Belgium coach Rudi Garcia made wholesale changes for Friday's crucial Group G World Cup clash against New Zealand, with five alterations to the side that drew 0-0 with Iran.

• Striker Romelu Lukaku, still searching for his first goal of the tournament, has been dropped to the bench.

• Winger Jeremy Doku returns to the starting lineup after recovering from illness and a brief absence following the birth of his son.

• Garcia has also left out Thomas Meunier, Nicolas Raskin and Alexis Saelemaekers from the starting lineup, while Nathan Ngoy is suspended following his red card against Iran.

• New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley has made two changes after the 3-1 defeat by Egypt.

• Michael Boxall and Callum McCowatt have been dropped as Bazeley reshuffled his side.

Lineups:

New Zealand - Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Tyler Bindon, Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Ryan Thomas; Chris Wood.

Belgium - Thibaut Courtois; Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken; Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere. REUTERS