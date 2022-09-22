Belgium new boy Debast starstruck by de Bruyne

BRUSSELS - Anderlecht centre-back Zeno Debast admitted that he has been starstruck by Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne after being called up to the Belgium squad for the first time.

The 18-year-old was picked by coach Roberto Martinez for September's Nations League games - at home against Wales on Thursday and away in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Second-placed Belgium trail the Dutch by three points in Group A4 heading into their last two matches.

Debast had trained with the senior team before, but had not been officially called up until now.

"In June I had already trained with the national team for a few days, so I already knew a few players," he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

"It was very nice to see everyone again. Am I still starstruck when I see players like de Bruyne? Yes, of course. It's adapting. I know them mainly from television, now I play with them."

He added that having 35-year-old veteran Jan Vertonghen - his Anderlecht teammate - in the team has helped as well, and that he is just hoping to enjoy the experience and learn as much as possible.

"I'm lucky to have Jan, (who) now I know well from Anderlecht," he added. "The World Cup? Of course, I dream of that too."

One senior star whom Debast will not meet is Romelu Lukaku, who will miss both matches through injury.

Belgium's all-time record goalscorer with 68 strikes, on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has not played since August due to a muscle problem.

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is also out injured.

After these two games, Belgium open their World Cup campaign against Canada in Qatar on Nov 23, before further Group F games against Morocco and Croatia.

For Group A4 bottom side Wales, Joe Allen is set to miss their final two matches - including a home game against Poland on Sunday - before the World Cup after suffering a fresh hamstring problem during Swansea City's 3-0 home win over Hull City last Saturday.

The 32-year-old midfielder left the field at the half-hour mark of the English second-tier match.

It was an injury to the hamstring in Allen's other leg that hampered his start to the current campaign following a pre-season move from Stoke City.

Wales have qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years. They play the United States in their tournament opener on Nov 21, ahead of further Group B games against Iran and England.

AFP