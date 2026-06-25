Belgium need to find quick scoring fix ahead of New Zealand clash

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VANCOUVER, June 23 - Belgium come into their final World Cup Group G game against New Zealand on Friday knowing they have to hit the ground running after two underwhelming displays in their opening matches.

Striker Romelu Lukaku has struggled for form and fitness, while Jeremy Doku missed their last game through illness and has just returned from England after the birth of his first child.

Belgium opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Egypt in which they created plenty of chances but struggled to get them on target. The alarm bells really started ringing with Lukaku leading the line as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Iran when they had 23 chances, with seven on target, without scoring.

Winger Doku skipped the Iran game after having breathing issues in training and used the time to be with his wife, who gave birth to a boy on Monday, but he is back with the squad in time for the group decider after an arduous round-trip.

Tipped by most to finish top, Belgium go into their final group game against the Kiwis in third place with two points, trailing leaders Egypt, who have four, and Iran on two but are second on goal difference.

New Zealand are bottom on one point but have taken the lead in both of their games, securing a 2-2 draw against Iran before slumping to a 3-1 defeat by Egypt, and they won't be taking the Belgians lightly despite their opponent's slow start.

New Zealand must win and hope Iran fail to beat Egypt.

"You can look at it one way, where the draws are maybe not so flattering to Belgium when they're probably favourites to win the group, and then, at the same time, we know how hungry they're going to be," New Zealand forward Elijah Just told Reuters after his side's loss to Egypt.

"They need to beat us to get out of the group, so yeah, we're definitely not underestimating them because of the draws."

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia is disappointed by his side's failure to convert chances but believes they will progress.

"We're still firmly in this tournament. Of course, we would have hoped to have already won one or even two matches, but now the situation is clear. We have to beat New Zealand, and we will beat New Zealand," he told reporters.

"We'll then have five points and will qualify, no matter what. There's pressure, but no panic." REUTERS