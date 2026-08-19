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PARIS – Embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino will hope the departure of Kevin Lamour does not spark damaging revelations from the former chief operating officer of world football’s governing body.

Frenchman Lamour’s position – which he had been in for less than two years – had become untenable after he broke ranks with senior FIFA directors in July and issued a scathing statement criticising Infantino over his botched plan to bring private investment into FIFA competitions, including World Cups.

Lamour had refused to sign off on the deal when – according to The New York Times – five FIFA directors had been briefed on the plan on the eve of July’s World Cup final. Lamour described the proposal as “the project of one person”.

He was noticeably not present when other senior FIFA directors attended an emergency meeting in Morocco a fortnight ago and declared their “full support” for Infantino.

Lamour’s criticism dealt a significant blow to 56-year-old Infantino.

Another damaging resignation was that of Infantino’s special advisor Carlos Cordeiro, who like the FIFA chief is close to US President Donald Trump.

“It is a bad deal for FIFA’s member associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game,” wrote Cordeiro, a former investment banker.

Two other FIFA executives had also welcomed the ditching of the plan – it was launched on July 28 and was scrapped on July 31.

“Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go,” FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said in an e-mail he sent to staff.

“The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue.”

Arsene Wenger, chief of global football development, said it was “absolutely necessary” to scrap it.

Both Wenger and Grafstrom claimed ignorance over the private investment plan but nevertheless feature on a list of people instructed not to destroy “relevant materials” pertaining to it in a letter sent by the US lawyer of European football body UEFA, which has raised strong objections to Infantino remaining in his post.

UEFA vice-president Laura McAllister, a former Wales international and now an academic, said FIFA’s dismissal of Lamour sent a “deeply troubling message to all of us seeking change”.

“Kevin’s sacking seriously weakens FIFA’s administration, whilst undermining this unique opportunity to shift the culture at FIFA and to reset the organisation on sporting values, not simply commercial and financial ones,” she said in a statement on Aug 18.

Conflicting confederations

Infantino’s move has provoked deep divisions among the sport’s confederations, and within them too.

The presidents of UEFA – who described the plan as a “shabby, back room, opaque deal” – and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as North, Central America and the Caribbean’s ruling body CONCACAF, issued a no-holds-barred joint statement last week.

CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani is widely seen as the likeliest challenger to Infantino and his bid for a fourth and final term in an election in Rabat next March.

“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding – or demanding – power to be held,” they wrote. “When an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.”

However, while Europe appears united in wanting Infantino gone, Mexico – one of the co-hosts of the recent World Cup – broke ranks with CONCACAF.

Mexico did not openly attack CONCACAF’s stance but in Asia, 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have blasted the AFC for failing to consult them before issuing the joint statement.

Qatar Football Association president Hamad Khalifa al-Thani demanded an explanation as to why no consultation had taken place and on what basis the AFC could speak on behalf of its 47 member associations, including Qatar.

Qatar is not alone among AFC members in issuing support for Infantino. Kuwait, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and the Philippines have also publicly backed the Swiss lawyer.

AFC president Salman Ebrahim al-Khalifa – who finished runner-up to Infantino in the presidential election in 2016 – hit back to deny he exceeded his authority.

“I categorically reject any suggestion that my participation in the joint statement exceeded my authority or that the AFC erred in participating in it,” the Bahraini said in a letter seen by AFP on Aug 18.

On the flip side, the Confederation of African Football and South American governing body CONMEBOL backs Infantino.

The Oceania Football Confederation has also baulked at calling for Infantino to go, but one of their members, New Zealand, rebelled and withdrew their support for his re-election. AFP