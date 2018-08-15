Behe hungry for goals as he chases Golden Boot

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Warriors FC v Tampines Rovers

Choa Chu Kang, 7.45pm

He has five games to overtake Albirex Niigata's Shuhei Hoshino at the top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) scoring chart.

Time is running out for Warriors FC striker Jonathan Behe - who is on 14 goals, five behind Hoshino - but he believes it can be done.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is in a rich vein of form, having scored seven goals in three games in June.

And he is confident he can add to his tally when the Warriors host Tampines Rovers tonight at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Said Behe: "The only reason I go on to the pitch is to score. If I can get some goals and catch up with Hoshino, that's good. But it's not my first target.

"My first target is to help my team win our remaining games and try to get an AFC Cup place."

Warriors are fifth in the nine-team SPL, and the third highest-placed local team.

The highest-placed local team earn a spot in next year's AFC Cup, along with the winners of the RHB Singapore Cup. If a foreign team win the Singapore Cup, that slot goes to the second highest-placed local team in the SPL.

The Warriors are in contention for an AFC Cup place after winning six of their last nine games - a marked improvement from the early part of the season when they failed to win any of their first 10.

Behe, who scored nine goals during this run, credits his form to head coach Mirko Grabovac, a five-time top scorer in the S-League from 1999-2005.

"Five goals is not easy to make up, but Behe is an excellent guy and has all the qualities needed to catch (Hoshino) and become top scorer," said Grabovac, 46.

"But one thing I feel he has to improve on is he has to be hungrier for even more goals. After scoring one, he needs to still be hungry for a second and third."