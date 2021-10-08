Becks tries taiji at AIA Live in S'pore event

Life moves fast when you are David Beckham but the former Manchester United and England star took a bit of a breather recently when he tried his hand at taiji.

Beckham, 46, learnt about the centuries-old Chinese martial art from grand master Tsu, at the AIA Live in Singapore virtual event, which took place yesterday.

"Learning about the spirituality of it from grand master Tsu and discovering more about the benefits of it was really fascinating," said the former Three Lions captain.

"I enjoyed the flow and sense of calm whilst doing it and felt great after taking part."

Those who registered for the virtual health and wellness event also witnessed a masterclass which included participants like local influencers Benjamin Kheng and Andrew Marko.

Melita Teo, chief customer and digital officer of AIA Singapore, said: "This latest initiative will motivate Singaporeans to continue on this journey and do more to reach their health goals even as Covid-19 becomes endemic in our lives."