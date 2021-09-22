Beckham's son Romeo makes professional debut

MIAMI • Former England captain and football star David Beckham's son Romeo has begun to follow in his father's footsteps with the 19-year-old making his professional debut for Inter Miami's reserve team over the weekend.

Romeo, one of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder's four children with wife and fashion designer Victoria, played for American third-tier club Fort Lauderdale in their 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale is the reserve team of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club co-owned by David.

"Blessed to have made my pro debut. Full focus on to the next match," Romeo said in a post on Instagram."

The teenager, who is said to be a utility player, started alongside Harvey, the son of Inter Miami coach Phil Neville, who played with David at United and in the England set-up.

The former England women's football manager claimed to be impressed with Romeo despite the youngster having only 19 touches in 79 minutes before being substituted.

"I thought he did really well. The measure of his performance was that he was planned to play only 45 minutes and he played nearly 80 because he is a boy that is hungry," he said.

"He has got a lot of pressure and expectations on his shoulders, but he has got his feet firmly on the ground.

"He knows he has got a lot of development to do, and he has got all the right attributes, character, determination, good person, to have a really good opportunity of making it in professional football."

But despite Romeo being the first of David's four kids to try their hand at professional sport, Neville revealed he did not want his son to be treated differently.

"The first thing that David said to me was, 'You have got to be harder on him than anyone else'," he said.

"He has got to work harder than anyone else to get into that team because there will be questions, there will be expectations on his shoulders. Harvey knows when he is in this football club he is no different than any other player, and it is the same with Romeo."

