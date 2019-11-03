Beating Everton is best medicine: Pochettino

LONDON • Tottenham were devastating in their 6-2 win at Everton a year ago, but Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his side are lacking confidence for today's Premier League clash between the sides.

Last week's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool left Spurs in 11th place in the table, the first time the London club have been in the bottom half in November since Pochettino took over as manager in 2014.

They have also not won away in the league since January and, with only four wins in 14 matches in all competitions this season, the Spurs boss would settle for a win of any sort at Goodison Park today.

"We need to be positive, feel that positivity and make us believe that we can beat any team," he said on Friday. "At the moment we struggle with our confidence, we drop a lot.

"The most important thing is how we're going to finish, it's not this moment.

"Any result is going to be good for us."

Everton have made an even worse start, being just two points off the relegation zone before yesterday. Yet a win today would lift them above Spurs and relieve the pressure on manager Marco Silva.

Pochettino added: "We know very well it is our responsibility to deliver a very good job and very good performance on Sunday against a very good team like Everton trying to win, because it's going to be the best medicine to fix all."

He also urged more support for Dele Alli, who has lost his form and place in the England squad.

The midfielder has seen his goal tally slip from 23 in all competitions in the 2016-17 campaign to just seven last season.

"We need to remember that he's so young and the pressure is massive," said Pochettino. "He's English and everybody expects big things, but he's still 23 years old.

"He was fantastic, then he dropped a bit in his performance but we must back him. The devil is going to appear again. I don't know when. But for sure it will."

Left-back Danny Rose is suspended for today's game while central defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and midfielder Erik Lamela (thigh) miss out through injury.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EVERTON V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102/StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am