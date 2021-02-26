Be more clinical, says Pep after win

LONDON • Manchester City extended their winning streak to 19 games in all competitions - the best run of any club in Europe's "Big Five" leagues - on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's exacting standards have played a big part in that run and his unrelenting demands are why City have a sizeable gap at the top of the Premier League and are among the favourites to win their first Champions League.

So despite beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, the Catalan was still unhappy with the scoreline.

Bernardo Silva grabbed the first-half opener and Gabriel Jesus got City's second but Guardiola's men should have netted more but for some wayward finishing.

Jesus in particular was guilty of missing a golden chance when he hesitated with just Yann Sommer to beat in goal.

Claiming that the visitors should have finished off their chances better, the manager said: "The first leg is always more difficult. Up front, we have to be more clinical.

"The one-against-one against the 'keeper. In this competition, you have to be perfect to make sure that you go through. We have to improve on that.

"In general, it was good. We controlled the game and conceded a chance at the end."

Asked about the bookmakers picking City as the favourites to win the competition, he said: "When I see how (holders) Bayern Munich played yesterday (winning 4-1 at Lazio), I do not think so.

"It is a big challenge to recover the players and make sure they are in the best possible condition. If people say we are favourites, it's OK, we will accept it."

City's wastefulness is unlikely to haunt them in the reverse fixture next month as they have never failed to win a European tie after an away first-leg victory.​

24 Clean sheets kept by Man City in all competitions this season - one more than their tally the whole of last season.

Gladbach, playing for the first time in the knockout stage, were already clear underdogs ahead of the tie and Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, who has been tipped for a summer switch to the Premier League, admitted the odds are stacked against them at the Etihad.

"City were really good in possession, which meant we did a lot of running tonight," he said. "We had the odd chance in transition... We have to be braver in the second leg."

